Movie Minute: Mob tailor in the spotlight in this week’s new movie, ‘The Outfit’

By Katey Roshetko
Published: Mar. 18, 2022 at 2:34 PM PDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - “The Outfit” is expected to be the biggest release of the weekend. Leonard (Mark Rylance), a master English tailor who’s ended up in Chicago, operates a corner tailor shop with his assistant (Zoey Deutch) where he makes beautiful clothes for the only people around who can afford them: a family of vicious gangsters. One night, two killers (Dylan O’Brien, Johnny Flynn) knock on his door in need of a favor and Leonard is thrust onto the board in a deadly game of deception and murder.

For something more family friendly, the newest version of “Cheaper by the Dozen” is now streaming on Disney+. The concept is the same as its predecessors, but this time with a racially blended family. But Gabrielle Union and Zach Braff are still going to bring a lot of heart and humor to the Baker family. It’s the perfect movie night activity.

Amy Schumer plays opposite Michael Cera in “Life & Beth.” Amy Schumer ditches her traditional comedic roles in this story that took various aspects of her own life and made a more serious 10-episode show with some very real emotion. And unlike Hulu shows in the past, “Life & Beth” is totally binge-able. All 10 episodes are out now.

The first three episodes of “WeCrashed” are streaming on ApleTV+. The story follow the greed-filled rise and inevitable fall of WeWork, one of the world’s most valuable startups, and the narcissists whose chaotic love made it all possible. The show stars Anne Hathaway and Jared Leto. New episodes drop Friday.

