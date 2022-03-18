Advertisement

Calif. kidnapping victim rescued in Nev. after high-speed chase with suspect

Davon T. Robinson-Bowls
Davon T. Robinson-Bowls(Lyon County Sheriff's Office)
By Audrey Owsley
Published: Mar. 18, 2022 at 9:45 AM PDT|Updated: 23 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A kidnapping victim out of California was rescued Tuesday after the suspect led troopers on a high-speed chase across northern Nevada, authorities said.

The Rocklin Police Department notified Nevada State Police of the armed carjacking on March 15, 2022 around 6:15 p.m. The suspect and victim were reportedly in Nevada on Interstate 80 eastbound, east of Boomtown.

Around 6:38 p.m., troopers tracked down the suspect vehicle in Fernley, which was described as a white Nissan Altima with Kentucky registration.

After confirming that the license plate matched the reported stolen vehicle, troopers attempted to pull the driver over. The driver took off speeding in an effort to get away from the troopers, Nevada State Police said.

The driver then threw a handgun out of the vehicle and led troopers on a chase reaching speeds of up to 120 miles per hour, authorities said.

Nevada State Police Dispatch was on the phone with the driver and convinced him to stop the vehicle. He was taken into custody just before 7 p.m. along I-80 near mile marker 82, and was identified as Davon T. Robinson-Bowls of Kansas City, Missouri.

The victim was provided with local counseling and a safe place to stay. Troopers also recovered the gun thrown from the vehicle.

Robinson-Bowls was booked into the Churchill County Jail on the following charges:

1. Attempted Kidnapping – 1st Degree

2. Possession Firearm Ex-felon

3. Evade/Elude/Fail to Stop on Signal or LE Officer

4. Destroy/Concealing of Evidence

5. Take/Poss Veh w/o Owners Consent

6. Reckless Driving w/ Disregard to Safety of Person or Prop, 1st Offense

7. Carrying Concealed Weapon

8. Driving w/o a Valid DL or Exp.

9. False Statement to or Obstruct Public Officer

10. Attempt Poss SCH I, II C/S LT 14 Grams, 1st or 2nd Offense

11. Fugitive from Justice

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Naomi Irion was last seen sitting in her car in the Walmart parking lot in Fernley.
Naomi Irion investigation: Public search planned Saturday in Fernley
Julian Hamilton
Suspect arrested in fatal shooting outside strip club
The scene on State Street after a driver backed over a man lying in a driveway on March 12, 2021.
UPDATE: Man hit by car while lying in midtown Reno driveway dies
18-year-old Javier Saldana III is a person of interest in connection with a murder on Cornwall...
Reno Police identify persons of interest in murder investigation
Fatal Car Crash
Lemmon Valley intersection reopens after fatal crash

Latest News

The scene of a crash at Vista Rafael Pkwy and N. Virginia St. on Friday, March 18, 2022.
Two critically injured in high-speed crash in Reno
Naomi Irion was last seen sitting in her car in the Walmart parking lot in Fernley.
Naomi Irion investigation: Public search planned Saturday in Fernley
The scene where a pedestrian on Interstate 80 near Wadsworth was hit and killed.
Westbound I-80 reopens at Wadsworth after pedestrian hit on freeway
As gas prices are on the rise, criminals are going low. Low enough to slide under your vehicle...
‘In broad daylight’: Carson City detectives identify suspect in gas theft
The scene of a fatal crash on Sun Valley Boulevard at Rampion Way.
One dead following crash in Sun Valley