Growing Up Reno: Reno’s urban forester shares best trees to plant in Northern Nevada

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Reno’s Urban Forestry department oversees the care of over 25,000 trees in the city’s parks, open spaces and right-of-ways! They also help homeowners plant the right trees for their property.

Matt Basile, one of the city’s foresters, brought a Valley Oak and Jeffery Pine to Morning Break as examples of two trees that are great for the climate and soil of Northern Nevada.

The Valley Oak is a native tree to the central California valley. These trees do really well here because are used to hot dry summers, something trees like flowering pears and maples really struggle with. The department recommend planting trees that are more appropriate for our climate and more diverse species. Planting all of the same types of trees makes the trees susceptible to diseases, as diseases and pests can spread easily between trees of the same species, it makes for a more resilient urban forest.

The Jeffrey Pine is the most prevalent pine species that we see in the eastern Sierra and in small stands here in Reno. It’s well adapted to our climate and poor soil.

When choosing what trees to plant in your yard, quality matters. It’s more important for a tree to have a strong, health root system than something pretty and flowering up top. Its important to break up the roots of a potted tree before planting so that the roots can grow out into the adjacent soil. Woody mulch helps to keep the soil cool and retains moisture where it’s most needed.

While spring is often when people are getting outside to work on their yards, the fall is actually the best time to plant trees because it gives the roots a chance to settle into the soil before the summers get too hot. But if you don’t want to wait until autumn, early spring is the second best time to plant trees.

While trees can be costly, there are local nurseries that sell quality trees for reasonable prices. The City of Reno also has a subsidized tree program for residents through the Releaf Reno fund. The fund pays for 75% of the cost of high quality trees. And this fall, the Releaf Reno program will also allow residents to purchase trees for only $16.25 each.

If you have any more questions about tree care, are looking to have your city parkway tree trimmed, or are interested in having a tree planted for free in the parkway in front of your home or business, please call Reno Direct at 775-334-4636 and the city’s urban foresters will be happy to help.

