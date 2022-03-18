Baker’s Mark: One Cheek Squeak makes one-of-a-kind artisanal sourdough loaves

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Stephanie Papaioanu is a sourdough baking machine. Just check out her Facebook, if you don’t believe me! She creates sourdough flavors that’ll haunt your dreams: Naked (traditional) Sourdough, Honey Oat Sourdough, Lavender Lemon Swirl Sourdough, Chocolate Choco-Chip Cranberry Sourdough, Cinnamon Raisin Sourdough and more!

She posts a menu on Facebook at the beginning of the week, letting customers know what kind of sourdough she’ll be making. Then you place an order to be picked up at her home in Reno.

Papaioanu stopped by Morning Break to share samples of some of her bread and teach viewers how to shape sourdough for baking. The art of creating a delicious sourdough is something that takes months, maybe even years, to master. The most important ingredient is the a live, fermented culture, called a sourdough starter, which acts as a natural leavening agent. You can buy a sourdough starter online, make one from scratch or get some from a friend, and watch biology at work.

The sourdough starter is a lot like an indoor houseplant. It’s made from a flour and water mixture that will ferment and cultivate with the naturally occurring wild yeasts and bacteria present within the mixture, in the home and in the atmosphere around you. You must keep your starter alive with “regular feedings of flour and water to maintain its strength for maximum rising power,” according to The Clever Carrot.

Papaioanu’s sourdough starter, affectionately known as Jabba the Crust for his Hutt-like beauty, has been in her family for generations.

If you’d like to purchase a loaf or two or two dozen, follow One Cheek Squeak Bakery on Facebook and on Instagram.

