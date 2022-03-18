1 dead, 2 injured in shooting involving BLM ranger near Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (AP) - One person was killed and two injured in a shooting involving a Bureau of Land Management ranger near the entrance to Lake Mead National Recreation Area.

The ranger was not injured in the shooting Thursday afternoon.

One of the injured people was flown to a hospital in critical condition.

The other injured person non-life-threatening injuries.

The BLM released no information about the circumstances surrounding the shooting. The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police is investigating.

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)