Wednesday Web Weather

By John Macaluso
Published: Mar. 16, 2022 at 5:16 PM PDT
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Wednesday was mild with a high of 60 degrees. It was mostly sunny with partial cloud coverage here and there. St. Patrick’s day will be nearly identical with a high of 59 degrees and a slight breeze. Friday will see temperatures in the high 60s, but don’t expect that to become a trend as a storm heads our way Saturday afternoon. That storm will bring some snow to the Sierra and rain here in the valley, but it’ll be quick moving and should be out of our area by Sunday morning.

