“They’re asking for vouchers for bus service”: CCNN seeing more people seeking help as gas prices rise

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - As many try to adapt their lives and budgets to the increasing gas prices, Catholic Charities of Northern Nevada is seeing more people considering public transportation.

“We’ve really seen an increase in folks coming into our resource hub, where they’re asking for vouchers for bus service or looking to see if they can get some help so they can keep their tank full so they can get back and forth to work,” Marie Baxter, CEO of CCNN.

She says around all partner pantries they’ve noticed clients carpooling, walking and biking more.

“A pretty dramatic increase on people looking for and finding those pantries in their neighborhood and not trying to make the trek to the one that’s right downtown in the corner of 4th and Valley,” said Baxter.

The Resource Hub has one-day bus passes available, which Fred Marchbank went to pick up Wednesday afternoon.

“It’s going to help me tomorrow when I have some errands to run, you know, it’s an all-day pass,” said Marchbank. “Every little bit helps.”

Seven-day bus passes are also available, depending on the need.

According to Baxter, each partner pantry has case managers on-site, who can evaluate a client’s situation.

So far CCNN has not been impacted by gas prices thanks to grants that have helped cover travel.

The organization encourages anyone seeking help to visit the closest pantry and ask for resources.

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.