Officials in Nevada county endorse hand count, paper ballots

People wait in line to vote at a polling place on Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020, in Las...
People wait in line to vote at a polling place on Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020, in Las Vegas. Elected officials in a rural Nevada county say they want paper votes counted by hand during primary and general elections this year. But the person in charge of elections in Nye County said Wednesday, March 16, 2022, it would be physically impossible to do that by the June 14 primaries. (AP Photo/John Locher,File)(John Locher | AP)
By Ken Ritter/Associated Press
Published: Mar. 16, 2022 at 5:35 PM PDT
LAS VEGAS (AP) - Elected officials in a rural Nevada county say they want paper votes counted by hand during primary and general elections this year.

But the person in charge of elections in Nye County said Wednesday it would be physically impossible to do that by the June 14 primaries.

Clerk Sandra Merlino told The Associated Press she’ll provide more information to the five Republican county commissioners who endorsed hand-counting.

Nye County is the latest Nevada jurisdiction to join GOP lawmakers in several other electoral battleground states in moving toward banning electronic balloting and tallies.

Washoe County commissioners last month postponed acting on a similar proposal that would also post National Guard troops at voting sites.

