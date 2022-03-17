Advertisement

Man guilty of stealing bear cubs later rehabilitated at Lake Tahoe

This undated photo provided by the California Department of Fish and Wildlife shows two rescued...
This undated photo provided by the California Department of Fish and Wildlife shows two rescued bear cubs. California wildlife officials say a Northern California man who admitted to taking the two bear cubs from their den in 2019 and notified officials after he was unable to care for them pleaded guilty in November 2021 to possession of a prohibited species. The department published the story Tuesday, March 15, 2022, on its blog about bears to encourage anyone who may witness wildlife poaching to contact authorities.()(California Department of Fish and Wildlife (CDFW) via AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 16, 2022 at 6:36 PM PDT
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) - California wildlife officials say a Northern California man who admitted to taking two bear cubs from their den and notified officials after he was unable to care for them pleaded guilty to possession of a prohibited species.

They say 29-year-old Cody Dylon Setzer and a co-worker took the month-old bears from their den in 2019.

The baby bears were taken to a rehabilitation center in Lake Tahoe and released back to the wild in 2020.

Setzer pleaded guilty in Siskiyou Superior Court in November to possession of a prohibited species and obstructing a peace officer in the course of his duties.

The department published the story Tuesday on its blog about bears to encourage anyone who may witness wildlife poaching to contact authorities.

