‘I just want my sister back’ - Missing woman’s brother pleads for her safe return

FERNLEY, Nev. (KOLO) - The brother of Naomi Irion, who went missing March 12 from the Walmart parking lot in Fernley, is doing everything he can to bring his sister home safely.

Casey Valley didn’t realize she was gone until the next day.

“On Sunday night, I wanted to talk to her, so I was waiting for her to come home from work and she never came.”

Naomi’s family said she works at Panasonic in the Reno/Sparks area and was waiting for a shuttle when she went missing.

“They confirmed that she missed her shifts Saturday and Sunday which was really unusual my daughter was extremely reliable,” her mom Diana Irion said.

Walmart had surveillance video and shared it with Casey. He says the video shows a man getting into Naomi’s car and driving off with her in the passenger seat.

“Once we found the footage which appears to be non-descript male, average height, average build, completely covered up with a mask and a hood,” Casey said. “To me it looked clear, to me it looked like a clear abduction.”

Casey said no one recognizes the man in the video.

“Some monster takes them, and you don’t know what’s happened you don’t know where they are and nobody even noticed she was missing,” said Diana.

Naomi’s mom told us she feels helpless. She lives in South Africa and can only sit on the sidelines waiting for her son to call with any information. “He tells me everything he knows as soon as he knows it.”

Two days after Naomi disappeared, Lyon County deputies found her car in the industrial park in Fernley.

The sheriff’s office says evidence found in the car indicates criminal activity.

Her family said they assume that, because of what Naomi is not doing. “She’s 18, she’s always on social media and she has not been on social media since Saturday morning,” said Diana.

Casey said justice is important, but more than anything, he wants his sister back safely. “The prosecution? I could care less. I just want my sister back.”

A press conference is scheduled Thursday, March 17 in Fernley to discuss Naomi’s disappearance.

