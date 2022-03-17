Downward trend in COVID cases continues in Washoe County

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - More signs we are making progress in the fight against COVID-19 in Washoe County. The health district is reporting 18 cases today. That’s a stark difference from when the county was reporting 1,700 new cases on January 20, 2022. Washoe County’s seven-day moving average is now at 24. The CDC has the county’s test positivity rate at 6.3%. Health officer Kevin Dick says he hopes we are transitioning to a much better place moving forward, but he warns we have to stay cautious.

“What we’ve found to date is covid-19 has been full of surprises.” he says. “We don’t know if there are other variants that may come along and cause us to have surges like we did. I am cautiously optimistic... I’m hoping the worst is behind us.”

He is reminding people to get a booster shot. He says that our booster levels are pretty low. The Washoe County Health District continues to offer both COVID vaccines and boosters every weekday morning inside its lobby.

