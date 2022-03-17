Advertisement

Downward trend in COVID cases continues in Washoe County

By Denise Wong
Published: Mar. 16, 2022 at 7:01 PM PDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - More signs we are making progress in the fight against COVID-19 in Washoe County. The health district is reporting 18 cases today. That’s a stark difference from when the county was reporting 1,700 new cases on January 20, 2022. Washoe County’s seven-day moving average is now at 24. The CDC has the county’s test positivity rate at 6.3%. Health officer Kevin Dick says he hopes we are transitioning to a much better place moving forward, but he warns we have to stay cautious.

“What we’ve found to date is covid-19 has been full of surprises.” he says. “We don’t know if there are other variants that may come along and cause us to have surges like we did. I am cautiously optimistic... I’m hoping the worst is behind us.”

He is reminding people to get a booster shot. He says that our booster levels are pretty low. The Washoe County Health District continues to offer both COVID vaccines and boosters every weekday morning inside its lobby.

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Naomi Irion was last seen sitting in her car in the Walmart parking lot in Fernley.
Naomi Irion investigation: Search resumes in Wadsworth for evidence
Shooting scene graphic.
Woman identified in fatal shooting outside strip club; reward offered
The scene on State Street after a driver backed over a man lying in a driveway on March 12, 2021.
UPDATE: Man hit by car while lying in midtown Reno driveway dies
Wrong-way driver hits semi on I-80 near Patrick
Reno Police investigate a crash at Rio Wrangler Parkway and Western Skies Drive on Mar. 9, 2022.
Driver in south Reno crash dies from injuries

Latest News

Naomi Irion was last seen sitting in her car in the Walmart parking lot in Fernley.
Naomi Irion investigation: Search resumes in Wadsworth for evidence
Naomi Irion Investigation Time Line
Latest Naomi Irion Investigation
A pair of Sparks firefighters are now providing a piece of equipment to fire stations all over...
Local firefighters invent lens shield used across U.S.
Davon T. Robinson-Bowls
Calif. kidnapping victim rescued in Nev. after high-speed chase with suspect
There is a way you can help to raise funds for humanitarian efforts in Ukraine.
Reno’s Rally for Ukraine at the Village Rancharrah