Detours and delays on US 50 as rocks cleared off hillside

By Steve Timko
Published: Mar. 17, 2022 at 3:54 PM PDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. (KOLO) - There will be detours on U.S. 50 for passenger vehicles and extended delays for commercial vehicles beginning Monday, March 21, as the California Department of Transportation removes loose rocks on Echo Summit.

Passenger vehicles will be rerouted over Johnson Pass Road, which connects U.S. 50 as it dips down to go around the Echo Summit area, CalTrans said. Delays could last 30 minutes.

Commercial vehicles and passenger vehicles towing trailers will remain on U.S. Highway 50 over Echo Summit with one-way traffic control in effect, CalTrans said. Delays of 30 to 45 minutes are expected over Echo Summit.

U.S. 50 detours will be in effect March 21 from noon to 6 p.m.; March 22 through March 24 from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.; and March 25 from 7 a.m. to noon.

CalTrans hired Granite Construction to remove loose rock on the hillside in the Echo Summit area after a cabin-sized boulder fell onto U.S. 50, requiring it be blown up to reopen the road.

Additionally, there is one-way traffic control on U.S. 50 between Kyburz and Strawberry as crews remove vegetation damaged by the Caldor Fire.

