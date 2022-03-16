Tuesday Web Weather Tuesday morning saw some rain, but the storm that caused it was fast moving and is now out of our area. Breezy conditions are sticking around through Tuesday night and temperatures will start to warm up over the next couple of days. St. Patrick’s Day will have a high near 66 degrees and Friday will see temperatures near 70. Then a storm will blow into our area on Saturday and could bring more rain and potentially some snow along the Sierra. It’ll be another fast moving storm and should be out of our area by Sunday morning.

