Advertisement

Tuesday Web Weather

Tuesday morning saw some rain, but the storm that caused it was fast moving and is now out of our area. Breezy conditions are sticking around through Tuesday night and temperatures will start to warm up over the next couple of days. St. Patrick’s Day will have a high near 66 degrees and Friday will see temperatures near 70. Then a storm will blow into our area on Saturday and could bring more rain and potentially some snow along the Sierra. It’ll be another fast moving storm and should be out of our area by Sunday morning.
By John Macaluso
Published: Mar. 15, 2022 at 5:31 PM PDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shooting scene graphic.
Woman identified in fatal shooting outside strip club; reward offered
The scene on State Street after a driver backed over a man lying in a driveway on March 12, 2021.
Man lying in midtown Reno driveway critically injured as driver backs over him
Wrong-way driver hits semi on I-80 near Patrick
Reno Police investigate a crash at Rio Wrangler Parkway and Western Skies Drive on Mar. 9, 2022.
Driver suffers life-threatening injuries in south Reno crash
Jered Stefansky
Body in shallow Pershing County grave is missing Calif. man

Latest News

Tuesday AM Weather
Tuesday Web Weather
A storm will blow in Monday night into Tuesday morning. Temperatures will decrease, but not a...
Monday Web Weather
Monday AM Weather
Monday AM Weather
Weekend weather with Ashley Grams.
Sunday Web Weather