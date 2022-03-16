Suspect arrested for allegedly starting fires along Truckee River

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A man has been arrested for allegedly starting fires along the Truckee River in west Reno near Fourth Street.

The Reno Fire Department identified him as Corey Arrive, 40.

It was reported just before 5 p.m. on Tuesday, March 15, 2022.

The Reno Fire Department told KOLO 8 News Now that Arrive used an igniter to start the fires which were extinguished by fire crews and citizens. The fires were off Fourth Street near Chism Street in west Reno. Surveillance video caught Arrive setting fires, the fire department said.

Reno Police said the suspect threw the igniter into the river then swam out to a rock before eventually surrendering.

He was booked on two counts of third degree arson

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.