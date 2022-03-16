Advertisement

Suspect arrested for allegedly starting fires along Truckee River

By Audrey Owsley
Published: Mar. 15, 2022 at 11:46 PM PDT|Updated: Mar. 16, 2022 at 4:17 PM PDT
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A man has been arrested for allegedly starting fires along the Truckee River in west Reno near Fourth Street.

The Reno Fire Department identified him as Corey Arrive, 40.

It was reported just before 5 p.m. on Tuesday, March 15, 2022.

The Reno Fire Department told KOLO 8 News Now that Arrive used an igniter to start the fires which were extinguished by fire crews and citizens. The fires were off Fourth Street near Chism Street in west Reno. Surveillance video caught Arrive setting fires, the fire department said.

Reno Police said the suspect threw the igniter into the river then swam out to a rock before eventually surrendering.

He was booked on two counts of third degree arson

