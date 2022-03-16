Reno man arrested for forcible rape of juvenile

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -There’s more than friendly conversations on social media, There’s real danger, especially for kids. Sexual predators trolling for potential victims, using false identities, hiding their intentions behind friendly sounding chats.

It can have tragic outcomes.

Washoe County Sheriff’s detectives received a call last week from a Sun Valley family reporting their juvenile daughter had been forcibly raped by a man she met on line.

The case they describe follows a tragically familiar pattern,

Investigators say he apparently posed as a teenager using this picture as his ‘handle’ on the social media app, snapchat. Through their on line conversations he learned a lot about her, what she looked like, where she lived and he built trust.

Finally, they say, he coaxed her to meet him near her neighborhood, forced her into his vehicle and raped her.

The snapchat teenager, they say, turned out to be 21 year old Arsh Bhardwaj. He’s now in custody charged with 10 felony counts including sexual assault against a child under 14.

“We are working with this family,” says Sheriff Darin Balaam. “and we will help them go through the healing process, but it’s tragic and every time we see one of these cases, it is just heart wrenching. We don’t want to see victims. We want to catch these predators before they victimize any more of our children.”

Other families, he says, should take note and find out what on line conversations their own kids may be having.

“As a parent, get in your children’s business. Get in their business and know how they are communicating on the web. Know what apps are on their phones. That’s the one message I would love to get out to parents, Have those conversations with your kids now. That not everything or everyone they’re communicating with on the other end of that platform, whatever it is, is who they say they are.”>

