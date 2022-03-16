Advertisement

Nevada COVID-19 Antigen home tests not part of FDA recall

Flowflex SARS-CoV-2 Antigen Rapid Test (Self-Testing)
Flowflex SARS-CoV-2 Antigen Rapid Test (Self-Testing)(FDA)
By Audrey Owsley
Published: Mar. 15, 2022 at 5:46 PM PDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Health leaders in Nevada said Tuesday that a recall of certain COVID-19 Antigen home tests does not affect tests ordered for the State of Nevada.

In January, ACON Laboratories identified the U.S. distribution of unauthorized, adulterated and misbranded counterfeit product having the trade name “Flowflex SARS-CoV-2 Antigen Rapid Test (Self-Testing).

ACON Laboratories is not importing tests under this name into the United States as they are only authorized for sale in Europe and other markets, under the CE mark (EU safety directive), Nevada officials said.

At the beginning of the year, Nevada ordered a total of 588,216 Flowflex™ COVID-19 Antigen home tests. The first deliveries have been distributed to community partners.

More information about this testing initiative and to find a distribution site near you, visit the Nevada Health Response website testing page. The website will be updated weekly on Mondays to showcase test kit availability.

To order free at-home COVID-19 tests, visit www.covidtests.gov. There is a limit of one order per household, each order contains four individual tests and will be delivered by USPS.

To locate in-clinic COVID-19 testing, visit https://www.nvcovidfighter.org/find-test, or call 1-800-401-0946 from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m., seven days a week.

