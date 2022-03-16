Local demand for Ukrainian Flag

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - On the corner of Rock Boulevard and Hymer Avenue in Sparks the owners of Nevada Tuff Door show their support for Ukraine in a not-so-subtle fashion.

The blue and yellow paint on the building mirrors the Ukrainian flag. That country’s pride and patriotism not well known until February 24 is now understood by many locally.

It’s reflected in demand for Ukrainian flags. “I’ve never seen the outpouring of support for another nation like this,” says Flag Store Vice President Eric Smith. “Obviously when things like this happen in the U.S obviously people rally around our flag. I’ve never seen something like this happen with another nation. Which is really neat to see,” he says.

Smith says the calls come in daily. People request different sizes of the flag. They may want more than one.

These days those who buy a Ukrainian flag simply want to display the colors and let their neighbors know they support that country’s fight for freedom.

But prior to this, closer to February 24, Smith says it was another type of customer.

“They wanted a sounding board,” says Smith. “Some place where they could connect with somebody to hear about what was going on there. They were also really scared,” he says.

Smith says the flags may be displayed inside or outside a business. They could be unfurled in someone’s front or backyard. The flags may be small or even in a lapel pin form or sticker.

There’s one thing for certain; the light blue and yellow won’t soon be forgotten and will always be known as the flag of Ukraine.

Smith says there is no chance of the demand for the Ukrainian flag outstripping supply. As he gets more and more requests, he’ll simply make more.

