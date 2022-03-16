Advertisement

Gardnerville man pleads guilty in flight disturbance case; faces prison time

Daniel Austin Parkhurst, 38. Washoe County jail photo.
Daniel Austin Parkhurst, 38. Washoe County jail photo.
By Audrey Owsley
Published: Mar. 16, 2022 at 3:34 PM PDT
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A Gardnerville man faces up to 20 years in prison after pleading guilty Monday to interference with flight crew members and assault during a flight from Seattle to Las Vegas.

According to court documents, Daniel A. Parkhurst, 39, intimidated flight crew members and flight attendants on the Southwest Airlines flight on October 31, 2019. He also assaulted another passenger. The disturbance forced the flight to divert to Reno.

The statutory maximum penalty is 20 years in prison for interference with flight crew members and attendants, and six months in prison for simple assault in the special aircraft jurisdiction of the United States.

The case was investigated by the FBI, Reno-Tahoe International Airport Police Department, Office of the Nevada Attorney General, Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, and the Carson City Sheriff’s Office.

A sentencing hearing is scheduled for June 24, 2022.

