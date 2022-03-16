Emphasis on locally sourced ingredients at Hell’s Kitchen Lake Tahoe

STATELINE, Nev. (KOLO) - It wasn’t long before Hell’s Kitchen Lake Tahoe opened in January 2020, when covid entered our world and altered everyday activities.

The restaurant mimics the popular tv show featuring Gordon Ramsay. Entrees and appetizers are in true Ramsay fashion such as crispy skin salmon, lobster risotto and pan seared scallops. It’s a hit for tourists, but locals may not know about the efforts to use products from our area, such as the ice cream and gelato from well known Hoch Family Creamery in Douglas County.

“Our ice cream comes from Minden right over the hill. A lot of produce comes from both locations, California and Nevada. One of our filets is California, considered local, Santa Carota. What’s unique about that and why we sourced it is the beef is finished off with carrots, so there’s a real juicy flavor to it,” General Manager Brian Bevilacqua explains. Add in spirits from Frey Ranch out of Fallon and Bentley Heritage from Minden as well. Reservations are recommended, the popular place is usually booked a few months out.

Its open Fridays and Saturdays from 4 to 10 p.m. and the remaining days are from 4 to 9:30 p.m.

Here’s more information about the restaurant: https://www.gordonramsayrestaurants.com/en/us/hells-kitchen/lake-tahoe.

Make a reservation using this link: https://www.opentable.com/r/hells-kitchen-harveys-resort-hotel-and-casino-lake-tahoe.

