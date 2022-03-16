Advertisement

Emphasis on locally sourced ingredients at Hell’s Kitchen Lake Tahoe

It wasn’t long before Hell’s Kitchen Lake Tahoe opened in January 2020, when covid entered our...
It wasn’t long before Hell’s Kitchen Lake Tahoe opened in January 2020, when covid entered our world and altered everyday activities. It's a hit for tourists, but many locals may not know about the efforts to use products from our area.(Gordon Ramsay Hell's Kitchen)
By Tabnie Dozier
Published: Mar. 15, 2022 at 7:49 PM PDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STATELINE, Nev. (KOLO) - It wasn’t long before Hell’s Kitchen Lake Tahoe opened in January 2020, when covid entered our world and altered everyday activities.

The restaurant mimics the popular tv show featuring Gordon Ramsay. Entrees and appetizers are in true Ramsay fashion such as crispy skin salmon, lobster risotto and pan seared scallops. It’s a hit for tourists, but locals may not know about the efforts to use products from our area, such as the ice cream and gelato from well known Hoch Family Creamery in Douglas County.

“Our ice cream comes from Minden right over the hill. A lot of produce comes from both locations, California and Nevada. One of our filets is California, considered local, Santa Carota. What’s unique about that and why we sourced it is the beef is finished off with carrots, so there’s a real juicy flavor to it,” General Manager Brian Bevilacqua explains. Add in spirits from Frey Ranch out of Fallon and Bentley Heritage from Minden as well. Reservations are recommended, the popular place is usually booked a few months out.

Its open Fridays and Saturdays from 4 to 10 p.m. and the remaining days are from 4 to 9:30 p.m.

Here’s more information about the restaurant: https://www.gordonramsayrestaurants.com/en/us/hells-kitchen/lake-tahoe.

Make a reservation using this link: https://www.opentable.com/r/hells-kitchen-harveys-resort-hotel-and-casino-lake-tahoe.

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shooting scene graphic.
Woman identified in fatal shooting outside strip club; reward offered
The scene on State Street after a driver backed over a man lying in a driveway on March 12, 2021.
Man lying in midtown Reno driveway critically injured as driver backs over him
Wrong-way driver hits semi on I-80 near Patrick
Reno Police investigate a crash at Rio Wrangler Parkway and Western Skies Drive on Mar. 9, 2022.
Driver suffers life-threatening injuries in south Reno crash
Jered Stefansky
Body in shallow Pershing County grave is missing Calif. man

Latest News

Tuesday Web Weather
Tuesday Web Weather
Flowflex SARS-CoV-2 Antigen Rapid Test (Self-Testing)
Nevada COVID-19 Antigen home tests not part of FDA recall
Avengers comic book
Comic books as investments
Naomi Irion was last seen sitting in her car in the Walmart parking lot in Fernley.
Woman possibly kidnapped from Walmart parking lot