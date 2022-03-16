Advertisement

Authorities seek info on March 6 fatal crash west of Fernley

Fatal crash graphic.
Fatal crash graphic.(Associated Press)
By Steve Timko
Published: Mar. 16, 2022 at 3:44 PM PDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FERNLEY, Nev. (KOLO) -One person died following a fatal crash March 6 on eastbound Interstate 80 between Sparks and Fernley and the Nevada State Police seek more information about the incident.

It happened about 10:40 p.m. between Orchard and Painted Rock interchanges, the NSP said.

The only other information released Wednesday by the NSP is that a gray sedan was involved.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the NSP at ncwmirt@dps.state.nv.us and refer to case #220300432.

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Naomi Irion was last seen sitting in her car in the Walmart parking lot in Fernley.
Naomi Irion investigation: Search resumes in Wadsworth for evidence
Shooting scene graphic.
Woman identified in fatal shooting outside strip club; reward offered
The scene on State Street after a driver backed over a man lying in a driveway on March 12, 2021.
UPDATE: Man hit by car while lying in midtown Reno driveway dies
Wrong-way driver hits semi on I-80 near Patrick
Reno Police investigate a crash at Rio Wrangler Parkway and Western Skies Drive on Mar. 9, 2022.
Driver in south Reno crash dies from injuries

Latest News

Naomi Irion was last seen sitting in her car in the Walmart parking lot in Fernley.
Naomi Irion investigation: Search resumes in Wadsworth for evidence
Naomi Irion Investigation Time Line
Latest Naomi Irion Investigation
A pair of Sparks firefighters are now providing a piece of equipment to fire stations all over...
Local firefighters invent lens shield used across U.S.
Davon T. Robinson-Bowls
Calif. kidnapping victim rescued in Nev. after high-speed chase with suspect
There is a way you can help to raise funds for humanitarian efforts in Ukraine.
Reno’s Rally for Ukraine at the Village Rancharrah