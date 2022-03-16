Authorities seek info on March 6 fatal crash west of Fernley
Published: Mar. 16, 2022 at 3:44 PM PDT
FERNLEY, Nev. (KOLO) -One person died following a fatal crash March 6 on eastbound Interstate 80 between Sparks and Fernley and the Nevada State Police seek more information about the incident.
It happened about 10:40 p.m. between Orchard and Painted Rock interchanges, the NSP said.
The only other information released Wednesday by the NSP is that a gray sedan was involved.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the NSP at ncwmirt@dps.state.nv.us and refer to case #220300432.
