Authorities seek info on March 6 fatal crash west of Fernley

FERNLEY, Nev. (KOLO) -One person died following a fatal crash March 6 on eastbound Interstate 80 between Sparks and Fernley and the Nevada State Police seek more information about the incident.

It happened about 10:40 p.m. between Orchard and Painted Rock interchanges, the NSP said.

The only other information released Wednesday by the NSP is that a gray sedan was involved.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the NSP at ncwmirt@dps.state.nv.us and refer to case #220300432.

