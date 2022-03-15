Woman possibly kidnapped from Walmart parking lot

FERNLEY, Nev. (KOLO) - 7:00 P.M. TUESDAY UPDATE: Investigators say the vehicle belonging to Naomi Irion, 18, was found at the industrial park in Fernley around noon Tuesday. Deputies say evidence found inside the car suggests Irion’s disappearance was the result of a crime. The Washoe County Forensic Investigation Section is helping process the car.

ORIGINAL STORY: A woman who went missing from a Walmart parking lot in Fernley, Nev. may have been kidnapped authorities said.

Naomi Irion was last seen inside her vehicle in the parking lot on Newlands Drive, Saturday, March 12 around 5 a.m. According to Naomi’s family, she works for Panasonic in the Reno/Sparks area and was waiting for a shuttle when she went missing.

Naomi Irion (Lyon County Sheriff's Office)

Video surveillance shows a person walking from a nearby homeless camp, lurking in vehicles, the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office said. He is then seen getting into the driver’s seat of Naomi’s vehicle and leaves in an unknown direction with Naomi in the passenger seat.

Her vehicle is described as a blue 1992 Mercury Sable with Nevada license plate: 595T37.

Photo and license plate of Naomi's vehicle. (Lyon County Sheriff's Office)

Stock photo of a similar vehicle to Naomi's. (Lyon County Sheriff's Office)

Authorities said on Tuesday Naomi’s car had been found in Fernley. They have closed off the area and are looking for more evidence related to her disappearance. She has not been located at this time, the sheriff’s office said.

Naomi is described as 5′11″ with dyed black hair. Her family said her eyes are green, but one also has brown in it. Naomi’s family organized a Go Fund Me account following her disappearance.

If you have any information about this case, you are asked to call the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office at 775-463-6620 and reference case 22LY01068.

