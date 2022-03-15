Advertisement

Students steer bus to safety after driver collapses at wheel

This photo provided by the Topsham Police Department shows a school bus that students steered...
This photo provided by the Topsham Police Department shows a school bus that students steered to safety after the 77-year-old male driver suffered a medical event that left him incapacitated, Monday, March 14, 2022, in Topsham, Maine. The driver, Arthur McDougall, died later that day. Two students assisted in stopping the bus while a third student attempted to administer first aid.(Topsham Police Department via AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 15, 2022 at 1:04 PM PDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
TOPSHAM, Maine (AP) — A group of Maine middle and high school students grabbed the wheel of their school bus Monday morning when their driver suffered a fatal medical condition.

The students were able to steer the vehicle to safety while another classmate attempted to administer first aid to the stricken driver.

Topsham Police Chief Marc Hagan thanked the students for their quick, “deliberate action to save lives.”

The Portland Press Herald reports the bus was carrying 14 students when the driver collapsed at the wheel.

They were able to steer the bus off the road and apply the brakes, stopping the vehicle on an embankment before calling 911 and flagging down traffic.

