The Road Ahead with RTC: RIDE FREE on St. Patrick’s Day

By Rebecca Day
Published: Mar. 15, 2022 at 2:21 PM PDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
SPONSORED: The RTC is marking 19 years of providing a safe transportation choice to help people celebrate St. Patrick’s Day responsibly with the FREE Safe RIDE program. Scheduled RTC transit services will be free on Thursday, March 17, from 4 p.m. until 2 a.m.

The goal of providing this free service is to keep our roads and crosswalks safe for everyone on the St. Patrick’s Day holiday. The RTC encourages people to celebrate safely and responsibly by not being impaired and getting behind the wheel or crossing streets. Please remember that masks are required on public transit through March 18, 2022, per the TSA and CDC.

RTC transit and the RTC Regional Connector will operate on a regular schedule on St. Patrick’s Day. To plan your trip, visit rtcwashoe.com/public-transportation.

There are a variety of benefits to taking public transportation. For example, if you take a bus, you help reduce greenhouse gas emissions into our environment, which helps promote better air quality in the Truckee Meadows. In addition, public transportation can ease traffic and save energy and fuel.

The RTC supports Vision Zero Truckee Meadows’ goal of zero pedestrian fatalities in our community by 2030.

