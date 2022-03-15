Advertisement

Pilot program in Carson City features reusable takeout containers

Eliminating waste when dining out. An environmental non-profit is launching a pilot program for reusable takeout containers at three Carson City restaurants.
By Tabnie Dozier
Published: Mar. 14, 2022 at 9:49 PM PDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - A pilot program in Carson City is designed to eliminate waste when people dine out. An environmental non-profit called greenUP is launching a pilot program for reusable takeout containers at three Carson City restaurants.

GreenUP, is partnering with Juicy, Squeeze In, and The Union to introduce customers to reusable containers for their to-go orders.

Starting Wednesday, March 16, once you order a meal to-go, you can choose a one time subscription of either $20 for one box at a time of the family plan for $40 and then your food will be packaged in one of the green boxes.

You can rinse them out and drop them off at any of the three restaurants. Then you can get a new token, which allows you to grab a new box the next time you order take out.

Organizers estimate about 300 uses per container so that’s 300 Styrofoam or plastic options, that will not be going into the trash.

“We want to make sustainable takeout very simple. there’s a lot of sustainability initiatives that are just inaccessible, and we want something that people can actually get their hands on,” Program Coordinator Andrew Azar tells us.

This is the report his team cites in regards to Styrofoam risks.

Click here to learn more about the program here.

Click here to share your feedback. The survey that expires April 9.

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A recent photo of Naomi Irion posted on Instagram on January 31, 2022.
Suspect in Naomi Irion abduction charged with murder
Naomi Irion's family pleads for her safe return at a news conference on March 17, 2022.
Irion family reacts to the discovery of Naomi’s body
Fatal Shooting Graphic
One dead in overnight shooting in Reno, one injured
The scene of an alleged kidnapping and battery along U.S. 395 in Mono County.
CHP supervisor getting off shift comes across alleged kidnapping
Gavel on sounding block (Source: Gray News)
Nevada casino to pay $8M for serving chemicals, not beer

Latest News

Free Refuse To Be A Victim Training
Carson City gun store will host free situational awareness class in Fernley
The scene of a motorcycle crash on McCarran Boulevard in Sparks.
Southbound McCarran Blvd in Sparks reopens after crash
The Reno Arch turned blue and green to raise awareness of how organ transplants save lives and...
Reno Arch goes blue and green for Donate Life Month
Melody Rose, chancellor of the Nevada System of Higher Education.
Nevada university regents OK separation agreement for chancellor
Local organizations kick off National Child Abuse Prevention Month with Pinwheels for...
Pinwheels for Prevention raises awareness for National Child Abuse Prevention Month