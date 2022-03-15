Pilot program in Carson City features reusable takeout containers

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - A pilot program in Carson City is designed to eliminate waste when people dine out. An environmental non-profit called greenUP is launching a pilot program for reusable takeout containers at three Carson City restaurants.

GreenUP, is partnering with Juicy, Squeeze In, and The Union to introduce customers to reusable containers for their to-go orders.

Starting Wednesday, March 16, once you order a meal to-go, you can choose a one time subscription of either $20 for one box at a time of the family plan for $40 and then your food will be packaged in one of the green boxes.

You can rinse them out and drop them off at any of the three restaurants. Then you can get a new token, which allows you to grab a new box the next time you order take out.

Organizers estimate about 300 uses per container so that’s 300 Styrofoam or plastic options, that will not be going into the trash.

“We want to make sustainable takeout very simple. there’s a lot of sustainability initiatives that are just inaccessible, and we want something that people can actually get their hands on,” Program Coordinator Andrew Azar tells us.

