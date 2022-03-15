National Multiple Sclerosis Awareness Month: Southern Nevada brain treatment center conducts clinical trials

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - March is Multiple Sclerosis Awareness Month and for those battling the disease, resources are available in Nevada. The Cleveland Clinic Lou Ruvo Center for Brain Health is actively conducting clinical trials.

Individualized testing treatments, therapy, and the approval of four prescriptions are some advancements that are being made at the center. Multiple sclerosis causes the immune system to attack the central nervous system. During MS Awareness Month it is important to know the warning signs and resources that are available.

Symptoms to look out for are blurry vision, numbness or tingling in the arms or legs, issues with balance, or bladder and bowel dysfunction. If you are battling MS, The Cleveland Clinic encourages you to be a part of a clinical research study.

Erin Zdenek is a Nurse Practitioner for the Cleveland Clinic mentioned how participation in the Lou Ruvo Center trials makes a difference,

“Being a part of a clinical trial allows participants to have early access to potential new therapies and can really add a sense of purpose with participants and their families knowing that they may be helping other individuals with their MS journey in the future,” Zdenek said.

Healthy people are also some of the most important research trial volunteers.

