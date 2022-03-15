KOLO Cooks: Chef Jonathan Chapin shares his cherry pistachio bison meatball recipe with a side of bad, dad jokes

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - It was full house in this episode of KOLO Cooks! Chef Jonathan Chapin’s Reno Recipes co-host, Nikki Clark, stopped by Morning Break to help whip up an amazing plate of cherry pistachio bison meatballs, perfect as an appetizer or even a full meal. And it wouldn’t be a Chef Chapin interview without a bad joke or two, and this time he got Nikki in on it! #DadJokes #ShakeMyHead

Ingredients:

6 Roma tomatoes (halved)

10 cloves roasted garlic (chopped)

1/4 cup olive oil

Salt and pepper

1 1/2 sticks of butter

2 stems fresh rosemary

4 medium basil leaves

2 shallots

1/2 cup pistachios

1/2 cup dried cherries

1 pound bison

1/2 pound Italian sausage

2 T shaved parmesan

Directions:

Sauce:

Toss tomato halves in olive oil. Place skin side up on sheet tray. Add salt and pepper. Bake at 375° for 20 minutes or until skin blisters. Peel skin off while hot with tongs. Throw in blender with butter, salt, pepper, excess oil; Puree. Season to taste. Set aside.

Meatballs:

In a food processor, add cherries, pistachios, a splash of olive oil and fresh basil, blend to thick paste. In a small rough chop, cook shallots until translucent. Mix paste, shallots, chopped garlic and meat together with hands until fully mixed. Make into 2-inch balls. On medium-high heat with oil, throw balls into the pan. Brown and cook all the way through. Add sauce. Pour onto plate and top with parmesan. Enjoy!

PS: If bison or Italian sausage isn’t your thing, beef, turkey and chicken works too!

