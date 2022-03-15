Advertisement

KOLO Cooks: Chef Jonathan Chapin shares his cherry pistachio bison meatball recipe with a side of bad, dad jokes

By Katey Roshetko
Published: Mar. 15, 2022 at 10:55 AM PDT
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - It was full house in this episode of KOLO Cooks! Chef Jonathan Chapin’s Reno Recipes co-host, Nikki Clark, stopped by Morning Break to help whip up an amazing plate of cherry pistachio bison meatballs, perfect as an appetizer or even a full meal. And it wouldn’t be a Chef Chapin interview without a bad joke or two, and this time he got Nikki in on it! #DadJokes #ShakeMyHead

Ingredients:

  • 6 Roma tomatoes (halved)
  • 10 cloves roasted garlic (chopped)
  • 1/4 cup olive oil
  • Salt and pepper
  • 1 1/2 sticks of butter
  • 2 stems fresh rosemary
  • 4 medium basil leaves
  • 2 shallots
  • 1/2 cup pistachios
  • 1/2 cup dried cherries
  • 1 pound bison
  • 1/2 pound Italian sausage
  • 2 T shaved parmesan

Directions:

Sauce:

  1. Toss tomato halves in olive oil.
  2. Place skin side up on sheet tray.
  3. Add salt and pepper.
  4. Bake at 375° for 20 minutes or until skin blisters.
  5. Peel skin off while hot with tongs.
  6. Throw in blender with butter, salt, pepper, excess oil; Puree.
  7. Season to taste. Set aside.

Meatballs:

  1. In a food processor, add cherries, pistachios, a splash of olive oil and fresh basil, blend to thick paste.
  2. In a small rough chop, cook shallots until translucent.
  3. Mix paste, shallots, chopped garlic and meat together with hands until fully mixed.
  4. Make into 2-inch balls.
  5. On medium-high heat with oil, throw balls into the pan.
  6. Brown and cook all the way through.
  7. Add sauce.
  8. Pour onto plate and top with parmesan.
  9. Enjoy!

PS: If bison or Italian sausage isn’t your thing, beef, turkey and chicken works too!

KOLO Cooks and Reno Recipes would also like to thank Se Ecglast for the knives, Roselee Wood Working for the gorgeous cutting boards, Valentich for the aprons, Big Horn Olive Oil for the oil, Nikki Clark, with the Cargo Concert Hall, for being today’s guest, Siren Salon and Spa for Jonathan’s great hair and MaZa Salon and Spa for keeping him looking young, and Vienna Little Goat Tattoos for Chapin’s new “Give Hope” ink.

