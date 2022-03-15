Reno garage fire caused by vehicle exhaust pipe

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Reno Fire Department says an early morning garage fire was started by a running vehicle exhaust pipe that was near combustibles. It happened around 6:00 a.m. Tuesday at a house on Cannan Street.

The Reno Fire Department arrived to the scene to find smoke coming from the garage, and 27 firefighters worked to extinguish the flames.

“Upon noticing the fire, the occupants were smart to close the main door separating the garage and the living space,” said Tray Palmer, RFD Fire Marshal. “This kept the fire from spreading into the living area and allowed firefighters to quickly extinguish the fire.”

Battalion Chief Roger Mooney said the man and woman inside the home were evacuated without injury. REMSA crews were on scene to assist with the displaced residents, and the Red Cross is helping relocate them.

