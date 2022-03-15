Advertisement

Comic books as investments

By Terri Russell
Published: Mar. 15, 2022 at 4:35 PM PDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - To the untrained eye an “Avengers” comic book looks no different than the tens of thousands of comic books at the “Comic Kingdom” here in Reno.

The only difference the “Avengers” comic book is worth $5,000. Most comic books in the bins are $1.99. To comic book experts there are other distinctions. For one, it’s the first “Avengers” comic book ever made.

And it has other attributes

“Right. The most valuable ones are the superhero ones,” says Megan Laux, owner of Comic Kingdom in Reno. The “Avengers” comic book is also in good condition, and that too makes a difference.

Megan says comic book investing is not for the casual investor. Two years ago, she says customers impacted by COVID, looking for a couple of extra bucks brought in comic books to see what they were worth. Now she says there are those who are looking to find the “Holy Grail” of comic books--something that will appreciate--greatly appreciate.

And it can be done. But the investor needs to know what to look for. Just because it’s old, doesn’t necessarily make it valuable. Condition is a plus and a superhero is a plus.

Then there are the contradictions.

“Superman though, the older Supermans, those will never depreciate,” says Laux. Timing she says is everything.

If a superhero or character makes a movie, or series, and is on the top of everyone’s mind, the comic book may be worth something. But when does that interest wain and the comic book is of lesser value? There is no way of predicting.

That’s why she and her husband take the attitude: read and appreciate the comic book and enjoy the serial adventure.

Ask Megan who her average clientele is, she will say it’s men between 20 and 70 years of age.

Think of it this way she says, it’s like a soap opera in comic book form.

