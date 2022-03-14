Traffic signal changes happening on Mt. Rose and Pyramid Highway

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Drivers will see brief shoulder and lane closures happening over the next three months on Pyramid and Mt. Rose Highway. Day and night closures will be taking place between Calle de la Plata and Farr Lane and on Mt. Rose Highway in South Reno.

Warning signs will continuously flash as changes are made. NDOT mentioned after evaluating the intersections on the two highways for their geometry and sigh distance, some warning systems are not needed due to good visibility of the traffic signal ahead.

The continuous flashing is to remind drivers of the changes and to be aware of the traffic signage.

Meg Ragonese, Public Information Officer for NDOT wants to remind drivers to not speed as these warning signs stay on,

An important aspect of this is safety, safety for every driver and community member. In fact, across the United States redlight running kills about 900 people each and every year. Our own studies on Pyramid Highway have found the advanced signal warning system in advance of signals that have good visibility actually lead drivers to speed up toward the light,” Ragonese said.

Over the next three months, some of the advanced warning systems will be decommissioned and replaced with roadside signs advising drivers that there is a signal ahead.

For more information on the changes happening on Mt. Rose and Pyramid Highway, click here.

