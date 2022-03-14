2 motorcyclists identified after deadly North Las Vegas crash near Cheyenne, Mary Dee

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Two people are dead after a crash involving an SUV and three motorcycles Sunday night.

North Las Vegas Police said the crash happened around 5:30 p.m. Sunday near Cheyenne and Mary Dee avenues.

NLVPD Sgt. Vince Booker said two motorcyclists left the center roadway and crossed over traffic, with one colliding with an SUV and another hitting a street sign pole in the median.

Two motorcyclists were pronounced dead at the scene. The Clark County Coroner’s Office identified the victims as 52-year-old Andre Lewis and 53-year-old Parrish Jones. Their deaths were ruled accidents by the coroner.

A third motorcyclist and the SUV driver were taken to University Medical Center with non life-threatening injuries.

The crash happened just two blocks from a deadly high-speed crash in January that killed nine people.

Copyright 2022 KVVU. All rights reserved.