Nevada beats San Jose State in home opener 12-7

RENO, Nev. (Nevada Athletics) - The Nevada baseball team trailed by three runs but mounted a comeback with a big sixth inning to grab a 12-7 victory over San José State to open a three-game series at Peccole Park on Friday.

The Pack improves to 5-5 overall and 2-1 in conference play with the win and the Spartans fall to 9-5 overall and 2-2 in the Mountain West with the loss.

San José State grabbed a 3-0 lead with two runs in the first and one in the top of the second but Nevada came roaring back with two runs in the bottom of the sixth.

The two-run rally was spurred on by a two-run home run from Lance Kelly, marking his first of the season, and cutting the deficit to 3-2 through two innings. The Spartans would strike back in the top of the third with three runs on one hit, a two-run shot by Danny Zimmerman capped the scoring for SJSU and put the visitors up 6-2 through three innings. Nevada put a crooked number up in the bottom of the fourth after a zero placed on the scoreboard in the top half by Cam Walty (W, 1-1). Landon Wallace launched his first home run of the season, a two-run shot to cut the deficit to two, 6-4. Jacob Stinson drilled a double into the left-field corner and scored Ryan Jackson cutting the game to one run, 6-5. Pat Caulfield, has reached base in all 10 games this season, laced a double down the right-field line to put the Pack in front 7-6. Matt Clayton drove in a run with a ground out to shortstop and Caulfield scored extending the lead to two, 8-6 through four innings.

Walty earned his first win of the season after tossing 5.1 innings and fanning five batters while surrendering six earned runs. Kade Morris (S, 1) limited SJSU to one run on five hits out of the bullpen and struck out four batters over 3.2 innings to earn his first save of the year.

Nevada’s offense kept its foot on the pedal in the final innings, adding four more runs with the scoring capped by a solo home run for Matt Clayton in the bottom of the eighth to pull way 12-7. Caufield, Wallace, and Stinson led the Pack with three hits apiece and Kelly drove in three runs.

Five Nevada batters recorded multi-RBI games as it recorded 16 hits and 12 RBI. The Pack has scored 31 runs in the last two games with a 19-run onslaught in the final game of the series at Air Force last weekend and 12 runs in Friday’s series opener against San José State.

The Pack hosts the Spartans for Game 2 of a three-game series at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Mar. 12 at Peccole Park.

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.