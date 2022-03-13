Advertisement

Man wanted after child’s body found in California home

Dhante Jackson, left, Samantha Johnson and Sophia Mason.
Dhante Jackson, left, Samantha Johnson and Sophia Mason.(Merced Police Department/Hayward Police Department)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 12, 2022 at 5:28 PM PST|Updated: 14 hours ago
MERCED, Calif. (AP) - A manhunt is underway for a man wanted in the death of a child whose body was found inside a California home during the search for a missing 8-year-old girl.

Police in Merced said they discovered the body Friday, several days after relatives of Sophia Mason reported they had not had contact with her since December.

The missing person report led Hayward police to arrest the girl’s mother, Samantha Johnson, 30, on a warrant stemming from a case of child abuse in Alameda County last year, the Merced police department said in a statement Saturday.

Her statements led police to serve a search warrant at the house in Merced, where her 34-year-old boyfriend Dhante Jackson resides, the statement said. Detectives believe the boyfriend fled after news spread about the search. Merced police said investigators are working to identify the body.

They did not release the cause of death.

