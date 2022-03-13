Advertisement

Man lying in midtown Reno driveway critically injured as driver backs over him

The scene on State Street after a driver backed over a man lying in a driveway on March 12, 2021.
The scene on State Street after a driver backed over a man lying in a driveway on March 12, 2021.(Crystal Garcia/KOLO)
By Steve Timko
Published: Mar. 12, 2022 at 6:02 PM PST|Updated: 13 hours ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -A driver backing out of a midtown Reno driveway hit a man lying in the driveway, sending the man to the hospital with life-threatening injuries Saturday afternoon, the Reno Police Department said.

It happened about 4:53 p.m. on State Street near Holcomb Avenue.

A resident in a Toyota FJ Cruiser backed out of the driveway and did not see the person in the driveway, police said. It was not immediately clear if the person in the driveway was sleeping or had some type of impairment.

The driver is cooperating with police and there’s no indication of impairment on the driver’s part, police said.

Part of State Street is blocked as police investigate.

