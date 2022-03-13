Bats stay hot as Nevada clobbers San Jose State 19-8

RENO, Nev. (Nevada Athletics) - The Nevada baseball team poured it on with 13 runs in the sixth and seventh innings to pull away from San José State and grab Game 2 of a three-game series 19-8 at Peccole Park Saturday. The Pack improves to 6-5 overall and 3-1 in Mountain West play with the victory and the Spartans fall to 9-6 overall and 2-3 within the conference with the loss. Nevada has won nine in a row over San José State dating back to 2019 and has scored 31 runs in the last two games against the Spartans. The Wolf Pack has scored double-digit runs in each of its last three games for a total of 50 runs during that span while averaging 16.7 runs per game.

How it Happened

Much like Game 1, the Spartans grabbed a lead in the first inning, with a pair of runs on a single to left by Omar Gastelum and a run-scoring single to left by Jack Colette to move in front 2-0 through one inning. The two-run lead held until the bottom of the third inning when the Pack scored five runs on four hits to grab a three-run advantage 5-2. Matt Clayton laced a double down the right-field line scoring Dario Gomez and Joshua Zamora. Landon Wallace followed with a two-RBI single scoring Clayton and Tyler Bosetti to push the Pack in front 4-2. Pat Caulfield capped the scoring in the inning with a single to center, scoring Wallace and extending the lead to three, 5-2. San José State clawed its way back to within one run with three runs in the fifth on three hits. James Shimashita homered down the left-field line and Dalton Bowling drove in another run with a double cutting the Pack’s advantage to one, 6-5. In the sixth, the Spartans would erase a three-run lead held by the Pack, tying the game with a home run by Danny Zimmerman to knot it up 6-6. Nevada answered with five runs in the sixth and eight runs in the seventh to regain the lead 19-6 through eight innings. Jacob Stinson drove in Anthony Flores with a double to cap the scoring in the sixth and make it 11-6. In the seventh, Bosetti made it 19-6 with a single to left scoring Gomez. Peyton Stumbo (W, 3-0) earned his third win of the season after tossing 2.1 innings and allowing one earned run on two hits with two walks and one strikeout to help secure the win. Russell Hicks was solid out of the bullpen with 1.0 scoreless-inning with one strikeout. Each member of the starting lineup recorded a hit for Nevada for the first time this season. Flores led the way with four RBI during a 2-for-5 performance. Gomez, Clayton, and Wallace drove in three runs apiece as the Pack recorded 18 hits, 18 RBI, and only one strikeout.

Up Next

The Pack will look for a series sweep for the first time this season with a 1 p.m. first pitch against San José State on Sunday, Mar. 13, at Don Weir Field at Peccole Park.

