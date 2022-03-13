Advertisement

Suspect arrested in fatal shooting outside strip club

Julian Hamilton
Julian Hamilton(Reno Police Department)
By Steve Timko and Audrey Owsley
Published: Mar. 13, 2022 at 4:14 PM PDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A Reno man is behind bars in California following his arrest in connection with a shooting outside a Reno strip club that left one woman dead and two others injured.

The Fremont Police Department located Julian Hamilton, 32, in a motel in Fremont, Calif. on March 18. Hamilton was arrested and is awaiting extradition.

He faces several charges related to the shooting that happened March 13, 2022 outside the Peppermint Hippo on Telegraph Street.

Several people were in a vehicle when police said Hamilton approached and fired several shots into it, striking three people.

Police found the victims at about 3:55 a.m. at the Renown Regional Medical Center emergency room. Karysma Jenkins, 30, died and two others had injuries described as non-life-threatening. Investigators told KOLO 8 News Now that Jenkins was struck in the chest and abdomen, and that she may not have been the intended target.

Hamilton faces charges of Murder With the Use of a Deadly Weapon, Battery with the Use of a Deadly Weapon, Felon in Possession of a Firearm, and Discharging a Firearm At or Into an Occupied Vehicle.

The investigation continues. Anyone with information is asked to call police at 775-334-2677 or Secret Witness at 775-322-4900 o go to http://www.secretwitness.com.

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Naomi Irion was last seen sitting in her car in the Walmart parking lot in Fernley.
Naomi Irion investigation: Public search planned Saturday in Fernley
The scene on State Street after a driver backed over a man lying in a driveway on March 12, 2021.
UPDATE: Man hit by car while lying in midtown Reno driveway dies
18-year-old Javier Saldana III is a person of interest in connection with a murder on Cornwall...
Reno Police identify persons of interest in murder investigation
Fatal Car Crash
Lemmon Valley intersection reopens after fatal crash

Latest News

The scene of a crash at Vista Rafael Pkwy and N. Virginia St. on Friday, March 18, 2022.
Two critically injured in high-speed crash in Reno
Naomi Irion was last seen sitting in her car in the Walmart parking lot in Fernley.
Naomi Irion investigation: Public search planned Saturday in Fernley
The scene where a pedestrian on Interstate 80 near Wadsworth was hit and killed.
Westbound I-80 reopens at Wadsworth after pedestrian hit on freeway
As gas prices are on the rise, criminals are going low. Low enough to slide under your vehicle...
‘In broad daylight’: Carson City detectives identify suspect in gas theft
The scene of a fatal crash on Sun Valley Boulevard at Rampion Way.
One dead following crash in Sun Valley