Suspect arrested in fatal shooting outside strip club

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A Reno man is behind bars in California following his arrest in connection with a shooting outside a Reno strip club that left one woman dead and two others injured.

The Fremont Police Department located Julian Hamilton, 32, in a motel in Fremont, Calif. on March 18. Hamilton was arrested and is awaiting extradition.

He faces several charges related to the shooting that happened March 13, 2022 outside the Peppermint Hippo on Telegraph Street.

Several people were in a vehicle when police said Hamilton approached and fired several shots into it, striking three people.

Police found the victims at about 3:55 a.m. at the Renown Regional Medical Center emergency room. Karysma Jenkins, 30, died and two others had injuries described as non-life-threatening. Investigators told KOLO 8 News Now that Jenkins was struck in the chest and abdomen, and that she may not have been the intended target.

Hamilton faces charges of Murder With the Use of a Deadly Weapon, Battery with the Use of a Deadly Weapon, Felon in Possession of a Firearm, and Discharging a Firearm At or Into an Occupied Vehicle.

The investigation continues. Anyone with information is asked to call police at 775-334-2677 or Secret Witness at 775-322-4900 o go to http://www.secretwitness.com.

