Social Security not enough for full retirement

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - When F.D.R. signed the “Social Security Act” in August of 1935 it was history making.

What is not well known, Social Security was never designed to make up a person’s entire retirement. Instead, it was to fill a gap of between one-third to 40-percent of retirement.

As years ticked on Unions or Companies’ pensions helped workers realize retirement with a nice nest egg.

These days most retirement comes from what’s called “Defined Contribution Plans”

“A plan that allows your employer to take money out of your paycheck pre-tax, and then put it into an account in your name and it grows tax-deferred,” says Richard Jay, a Wells Fargo Investment Officer. “And then at some point in time you have that source to add to your social security,” he says.

The plans go by names like 401ks, IRAS, 403s.

They are ways to pay into a retirement account--without necessarily seeing the money in the final monthly paycheck.

In some plans companies will match the amount an employee puts in the retirement account to a certain percentage. Jay says they are designed so that removing the money before retirement is not without consequence. Fees and taxes will follow.

These are long-term investments where day-to-day fluctuations in the market should get only a passing glance.

But the bottom-line Jay says, people need to invest in them for retirement--either through their employer or individually. He is convinced it can be done and has to be done.

“The 20-year-old says I’m too young,” says Jay. “The 30- year-old says I’m starting a family. The 40- year- old; kids are getting into high school. The 50-year-old says the kids are in college, I have to pay for that. The 60-year-old says. “oh no I didn’t save for retirement. What am I going to do now?” he says.

For those who believe social security won’t be around when they retire. Jay says an even better reason to start your own fund now.

