Police: Ammon Bundy arrested in Idaho trespassing case

Ammon Bundy, leader of the armed protesters who took over a federal wildlife refuge in Oregon,...
Ammon Bundy, leader of the armed protesters who took over a federal wildlife refuge in Oregon, was arrested and one of his followers was killed in a highway traffic stop.(WKYT)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 12, 2022 at 11:50 AM PST|Updated: 19 hours ago
MERIDIAN, Idaho (AP) - Police say far-right activist Ammon Bundy has been arrested after refusing to leave a hospital in connection with a child-welfare case.

The Idaho Statesman reports that Bundy was arrested early Saturday on suspicion of misdemeanor trespassing at St. Luke’s Meridian Medical Center.

The arrest concerned a child-welfare case involving a 10-month-old determined to be “suffering from severe malnourishment.”

Bundy described himself as a friend of the family.

Bundy is running for governor in Idaho and is well-known for participating in armed standoffs with law enforcement, notably at the Malheur National Wildlife Refuge in Oregon in 2016 and on federal land near his family’s ranch in Nevada in 2014.

