Pedestrian hit and injured on Kietzke Lane

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -A pedestrian had to be taken to the hospital after being hit Friday evening on Kietzke Lane south of Moana Lane.

He was crossing outside a marked crosswalk at about 6:20 p.m. when he was hit, the Reno Police Department said. He suffered a broken leg, an injured shoulder and a minor brain bleed and was in stable condition, police said.

Police said two vehicles were going south on Kietzke Lane. A sports utility vehicle saw the pedestrian and slowed. A passenger car did not see the pedestrian and hit him.

A travel lane was temporarily closed but Kietzke Lane fully reopened.

