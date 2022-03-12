Advertisement

Pedestrian hit and injured on Kietzke Lane

The scene of a crash on Kietzke Lane where a car hit a pedestrian.
The scene of a crash on Kietzke Lane where a car hit a pedestrian.(Daniel Pyke/KOLO)
By Steve Timko
Published: Mar. 11, 2022 at 7:39 PM PST
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -A pedestrian had to be taken to the hospital after being hit Friday evening on Kietzke Lane south of Moana Lane.

He was crossing outside a marked crosswalk at about 6:20 p.m. when he was hit, the Reno Police Department said. He suffered a broken leg, an injured shoulder and a minor brain bleed and was in stable condition, police said.

Police said two vehicles were going south on Kietzke Lane. A sports utility vehicle saw the pedestrian and slowed. A passenger car did not see the pedestrian and hit him.

A travel lane was temporarily closed but Kietzke Lane fully reopened.

