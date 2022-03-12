Nevada Veterans Memorial Plaza gets $250K matching grant

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Any donation you make to help construct the Nevada Veterans Memorial Plaza at the Sparks Marina will be matched up to $250,000.

You can thank an unnamed generous donor who put up the money to make this possible, but there is a deadline of June 23, 2022 to take advantage of this match.

The money will fund the final stages of the Memorial’s Construction.

If you want to get even more involved there is going to be a benefit dinner on June 23, 2022 at the Grand Sierra Resort to raise money for this project.

“It’s going to be a place where the community can come together, not only pay respects, but also to host other various community events where we can just remember why we have the freedoms that we do and why we cherish those freedoms so much,” said Nevada Veterans Memorial Plaza Board Member, Garth Oksol.

A ribbon cutting ceremony is projected by the end of July and the Memorial will be free for all to enjoy.

Click here if you would like to donate.

You options to give including cash donations, sponsorships like buying a brick on the memorial, or tickets purchased for the benefit dinner in June.

