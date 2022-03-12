Advertisement

Nevada Veterans Memorial Plaza gets $250K matching grant

The Nevada Veterans Memorial Plaza receives matching grant on all donations up to $250,000...
The Nevada Veterans Memorial Plaza receives matching grant on all donations up to $250,000 through June 23, 2022.(Dan Pyke | KOLO)
By Noah Bond
Published: Mar. 11, 2022 at 8:47 PM PST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Any donation you make to help construct the Nevada Veterans Memorial Plaza at the Sparks Marina will be matched up to $250,000.

You can thank an unnamed generous donor who put up the money to make this possible, but there is a deadline of June 23, 2022 to take advantage of this match.  

The money will fund the final stages of the Memorial’s Construction.

If you want to get even more involved there is going to be a benefit dinner on June 23, 2022 at the Grand Sierra Resort to raise money for this project.  

“It’s going to be a place where the community can come together, not only pay respects, but also to host other various community events where we can just remember why we have the freedoms that we do and why we cherish those freedoms so much,” said Nevada Veterans Memorial Plaza Board Member, Garth Oksol.

A ribbon cutting ceremony is projected by the end of July and the Memorial will be free for all to enjoy.

Click here if you would like to donate.

You options to give including cash donations, sponsorships like buying a brick on the memorial, or tickets purchased for the benefit dinner in June.

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Aveena Adriana Saenz
Wrong-way crash on Wells Ave seriously injures two
Carson City School District's kindergarten registration begins today.
New kindergarten age requirements for Nevada
Reno Police investigate a crash at Rio Wrangler Parkway and Western Skies Drive on Mar. 9, 2022.
Driver suffers life-threatening injuries in south Reno crash
Wrong-way driver hits semi on I-80 near Patrick
Jered Stefansky
Body in shallow Pershing County grave is missing Calif. man

Latest News

Lawn care may cost you more this Spring
Lawn care might cost more; landscaping companies deal with inflation and shortages
Pain at the Pump Reno
Gas prices continue to reach record highs
NDOW stocking trout at Sparks Marina
NDOW stocks local ponds for anglers
Reno’s Owen Gray has joined elite company after rowing across the Atlantic Ocean.
Reno man rows across Atlantic Ocean