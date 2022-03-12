Advertisement

Nevada to pay $220K to man wrongfully convicted in robbery

(WILX)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 12, 2022 at 10:53 AM PST|Updated: 20 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS (AP) - Nevada will pay over $220,000 to a Las Vegas man as compensation for being imprisoned for more than four years for crimes a judge has ruled he didn’t commit.

The state Board of Examiners granted Ignacio Dealba’s compensation request on Tuesday.

A jury had convicted Dealba in 2006 of robbery with a deadly weapon and attempted murder with a weapon, but the state Supreme Court overturned Dealba’s convictions in 2009 and charges were then dropped that year.

The Board of Examiners’ approval of the award to Dealba followed a judge’s ruling that Dealba was innocent of the crimes and eligible for compensation.

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Most Read

Aveena Adriana Saenz
Wrong-way crash on Wells Ave seriously injures two
Carson City School District's kindergarten registration begins today.
New kindergarten age requirements for Nevada
Reno Police investigate a crash at Rio Wrangler Parkway and Western Skies Drive on Mar. 9, 2022.
Driver suffers life-threatening injuries in south Reno crash
Wrong-way driver hits semi on I-80 near Patrick
Jered Stefansky
Body in shallow Pershing County grave is missing Calif. man

Latest News

Wolf Pack looks for series sweep of Spartans Sunday at 1 p.m.
Bats stay hot as Nevada clobbers San Jose State 19-8
The scene on State Street after a driver backed over a man lying in a driveway on March 12, 2021.
Man lying in midtown Reno driveway critically injured as driver backs over him
Dhante Jackson, left, Samantha Johnson and Sophia Mason.
Man wanted after child’s body found in California home
Kelly, Wallace, Clayton homer in game; Walty settles down to get W
Nevada beats San Jose State in home opener 12-7
Nevada beats San Jose State in home opener 12-7
Nevada beats San Jose State 12-7 in home opener