Nevada to pay $220K to man wrongfully convicted in robbery

LAS VEGAS (AP) - Nevada will pay over $220,000 to a Las Vegas man as compensation for being imprisoned for more than four years for crimes a judge has ruled he didn’t commit.

The state Board of Examiners granted Ignacio Dealba’s compensation request on Tuesday.

A jury had convicted Dealba in 2006 of robbery with a deadly weapon and attempted murder with a weapon, but the state Supreme Court overturned Dealba’s convictions in 2009 and charges were then dropped that year.

The Board of Examiners’ approval of the award to Dealba followed a judge’s ruling that Dealba was innocent of the crimes and eligible for compensation.

