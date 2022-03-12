NDOW stocks local ponds for anglers

SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) -With a small crowd looking on, a Nevada Department of Wildlife truck arrived at the Sparks Marina Friday morning. Inside were 3,300 rainbow trout raised at NDOW’s Mason Valley hatchery destined for this former-gravel-pit-turned-popular-park.

The marina is one of a list of community ponds across western Nevada that will get a new stock of fish this spring. This is just the first shipment. Others will follow every two weeks or so through June.

The first few fish were netted and released, mostly for the sake of the assembled news cameras. The remainder were literally shot into the lake through a large tube draining the tanks of the truck. Either experience seemed to have the same effect, leaving the fish wildly confused.

Once they settle in they’ll find, as community ponds go, the Sparks Marina is a good destination for the fish and those who will try to catch them.

“There’s plenty of habitat throughout the summer,” says NDOW fisheries biologist Travis Hawks. “It’s deep, so that water stays nice and cold and the fish like trout can survive without the issues we may see in other areas during these drought years when there’s not as much water. So it’s great for trout and then we also have the warm water species like the bass and catfish that are also doing well.”

Some will remember the marina has seen die-offs in past winters, a potential problem in local bodies of water when oxygen levels drop. It’s especially tough on trout.

“W do lose a handful of fish every year.” says Hawks, “but it is by no means a major problem and we’re not losing the whole fishery.”

A final solution is still in the works, but things have improved and it’s likely most of these pan-sized trout will thrive until they end up on someone’s hook. In fact, Hawks says, lurking somewhere in this large, deep pond are the harder to catch survivors of previous stocking operations just like this.

“We do surveys every year and we do always find some very large trout and bass and catfish in here.”

They and the newcomers are available immediately to anyone with a fishing pole and license.

