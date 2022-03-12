Advertisement

Liberal US cities change course, now clearing homeless camps

Workers carry a tent used by people experiencing homelessness to a garbage truck, Friday, March...
Workers carry a tent used by people experiencing homelessness to a garbage truck, Friday, March 11, 2022, during the clearing and removal of several tents at an encampment in Westlake Park in downtown Seattle. Increasingly in liberal cities across the country — where people living in tents in public spaces have long been tolerated — leaders are removing encampments and pushing other strict measures to address homelessness that would have been unheard of a few years ago. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)(Ted S. Warren | AP)
By Sara Cline/Associated Press/Report for America
Published: Mar. 11, 2022 at 5:18 PM PST
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) - The mayor of Portland, Oregon, recently banned camping on the sides of certain roadways, and officials are exploring other aggressive options to combat homelessness.

An increasing numbers of liberal cities like Portland, Seattle and New York are cracking down on encampments after years of tolerating growing numbers of people living in tents.

Officials justify the moves by citing recent violent homeless outbursts, littered encampments labeled as health concerns, and increasing homeless deaths. But advocates for people experiencing homelessness have denounced the maneuvers.

They say the homeless crisis is being treated as a blight or a chance for cheap political gains.

