Lawn care might cost more; landscaping companies deal with inflation and shortages

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Economic challenges keep piling on for local businesses, including landscaping companies.

Tailored Lawn Care in Reno has seen the cost for materials, gas and fertilizer all increase, causing the company to raise prices, depending on service.

“12 percent for our general services and then as much as 25 percent for our more specialized services,” said Brett Gard, partner at Tailored Lawn Care. “They could’ve been higher raises, but we’re working on maximizing efficiency within the company so that we don’t have to pass on those expenses completely on to the client.”

Gard says one way they’ve been able to save time and money is by letting go of some clients.

“Unfortunately... because they were too far outside of normal service areas, causing more labor time,” said Gard. “If we were to have to drive 15 or 20 miles just to service one person’s lawn, the cost to service that lawn is gonna’ be so high that it won’t seem as a value to that client. "

With Russia being one of the main suppliers of fertilizer around the world, prices have increased 12 to 25 percent, depending on the type of fertilizer.

In 2021, the U.S. imported $1.28 Billion of fertilizer from Russia, according to the United Nations COMTRADE database on international trade.

However this year, the biggest concern for the company is labor.

“Finding good quality guys or ladies that can come help us day in and day out has definitely been a struggle,” said Gard.

Despite the price increases, demand for services is still high.

“It continues to increase. In fact, this year, starting February, we started getting lots, dozens of calls each day for services and that was abnormal,” said Gard. “I think people realize is hard to find a reputable company and they’re reaching out early so they can make sure to lock their spot in our calendar.”

Other local companies, such as Cory’s Lawn Services and All Season’s Lawn & Landscaping have seen some of the same issues with fertilizer prices and inflation.

Even if you don’t contract a landscaping company, you will be affected by inflation and shortages with some tools being hard to find and the plant and flower industry dealing with some of the same issues.

Gard recommends DIYers purchase materials ahead.

