Gondola linking 2 Tahoe ski resorts to open for next winter

Ozzy Frank shovels snow on to the approach of a ski lift at Alpine Meadows Ski Resort near,...
Ozzy Frank shovels snow on to the approach of a ski lift at Alpine Meadows Ski Resort near, Tahoe City, Calif., Thursday, June 30, 2011. A long-awaited gondola connecting two Lake Tahoe ski resorts that was tied up in a legal battle before a settlement was reached with conservationists two years ago will be completed for the 2022-23 ski season at Palisades Tahoe. Alterra Mountain Co., the Denver-based parent company of the resorts formerly named Squaw Valley-Alpine Meadows, broke ground last spring on the $65 million project. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli,File)(Rich Pedroncelli | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 12, 2022 at 9:25 AM PST|Updated: 22 hours ago
RENO, Nev. (AP) - A long-awaited gondola connecting two Lake Tahoe ski resorts that was tied up in a legal battle will be completed for the 2022-23 ski season at Palisades Tahoe.

Alterra Mountain Co., the Denver-based parent company of the resorts, broke ground last spring on the $65 million project.

It will effectively create the third-largest ski area in North America with 6,000 acres of ski terrain.

The 2.2-mile-long gondola had been controversial because it will travel near the edge of federally protected wilderness on national forest land above Lake Tahoe.

A settlement was reached with conservationists two years ago.

