Gas prices continue to reach record highs

The average price of gas in the Silver State is $4.92; in Washoe County, the average price of gas is $5.13
By Crystal Garcia
Published: Mar. 11, 2022 at 7:19 PM PST
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Skyrocketing gas prices are affecting families in northern Nevada, causing some to change their plans and consider cutting back in their budget.

Across Nevada, gas prices continue to climb. According to AAA, the average price of gas in the Silver State is $4.92; in Washoe County, the average price of gas is $5.13 per gallon; both of which are well above the national average of $4.33.

“With housing prices going up, food prices going up, now gas prices are going up. Its going to take three jobs to survive, definitely,”

Rachel Dodge, who had to pay over $100 to fill up her tank at a Reno gas station.

“Gas prices are going up so quickly within a pay period, I cant adjust accordingly,” said Cory Lehr, who has a fixed income.

“We need to get Biden to do what he can do to help get these prices down on gas because its not just the gas. It’s everything,” said Karen Kennedy, who felt the pain at the pump after driving in from San Jose, Calif.

The jump in gas prices is mostly due to the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine.

Locally, people seem to be reconsidering their Spring Break plans, opting to make plans that do not involve driving.

