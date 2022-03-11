Advertisement

‘Exceptionally subpar’ pet portraits for SPCA of Northern Nevada fundraiser

By Katey Roshetko
Published: Mar. 11, 2022 at 10:56 AM PST
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The SPCA of Northern Nevada is hosting its annual Exceptionally Subpar Pet Portraits fundraiser right now! March 11-21, you can get a hand-drawn portrait of your beloved “Fifi” or good ole boy, “Doug,” made just for you by an SPCA volunteer artist. For $25 you can get a digital one-of-a-kind drawing. And for $50 the SPCA will send you a hard copy to frame and hang on the wall. And really, isn’t that the place of honor “Princess” belongs?

The SPCA of Northern Nevada’s communications manager, Laura Van Antwerp stopped by Morning Break to kick off the event with Katey Roshetko. Together, the two showed off their “mediocre at best” skills drawing Harry the dog and Turnip the cat, both of whom are up for adoption at the SPCA in Reno.

To learn more about the organization and how to get your pet’s portrait visit its website and follow them on Facebook and Instagram.

