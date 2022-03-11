Advertisement

Galena High on Code Yellow Lockdown due to threats

WCSD
WCSD(KOLO)
By Audrey Owsley
Published: Mar. 11, 2022 at 3:55 PM PST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Galena High School is under a Code Yellow Lockdown Friday after receiving what the school district said were threats via tips.

In a message to families, Principal Jay Salter said students may be late coming home as the campus is under a controlled release.

School Police remain on campus and continue to ensure the safety of our students and staff members. The safety of our students and staff are our highest priority here at Galena High School, and we feel this controlled release is another part of our safety plan for today.”

The school district did not elaborate on what the threats consisted of.

Stay with KOLO 8 News Now on this developing story.

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Aveena Adriana Saenz
Wrong-way crash on Wells Ave seriously injures two
Carson City School District's kindergarten registration begins today.
New kindergarten age requirements for Nevada
Reno Police investigate a crash at Rio Wrangler Parkway and Western Skies Drive on Mar. 9, 2022.
Driver suffers life-threatening injuries in south Reno crash
Wrong-way driver hits semi on I-80 near Patrick
Jered Stefansky
Body in shallow Pershing County grave is missing Calif. man

Latest News

Wolf Pack looks for series sweep of Spartans Sunday at 1 p.m.
Bats stay hot as Nevada clobbers San Jose State 19-8
The scene on State Street after a driver backed over a man lying in a driveway on March 12, 2021.
Man lying in midtown Reno driveway critically injured as driver backs over him
Dhante Jackson, left, Samantha Johnson and Sophia Mason.
Man wanted after child’s body found in California home
Kelly, Wallace, Clayton homer in game; Walty settles down to get W
Nevada beats San Jose State in home opener 12-7
Nevada beats San Jose State in home opener 12-7
Nevada beats San Jose State 12-7 in home opener