Galena High on Code Yellow Lockdown due to threats

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Galena High School is under a Code Yellow Lockdown Friday after receiving what the school district said were threats via tips.

In a message to families, Principal Jay Salter said students may be late coming home as the campus is under a controlled release.

“School Police remain on campus and continue to ensure the safety of our students and staff members. The safety of our students and staff are our highest priority here at Galena High School, and we feel this controlled release is another part of our safety plan for today.”

The school district did not elaborate on what the threats consisted of.

