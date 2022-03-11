Body in shallow Pershing County grave is missing Calif. man

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) -A man whose body was found in March 2021 in a shallow grave near Rye Patch Reservoir in Pershing County is a missing Redding, Calif., resident, the Carson City Sheriff’s Office said Thursday.

Jered Stefansky, 26, was reported missing to the Redding Police Department on June 21, 2020. Stefansky left Redding on June 19, 2020, and headed to the Carson City/Moundhouse area for a meeting but never returned home.

Detectives from the Carson City and Lyon County sheriff’s offices investigated the case.

The remains from the shallow grave were sent to the Washoe County Medical Examiner’s Office, who notified investigators on Dec. 14 that DNA testing showed the body was Stefansky.

The Associated Press reported in March 2021 that Stefansky was supposed to meet with William Adrian Larsen of Burbank, Calif. Larsen, 35, and his wife, Yesenia Larsen, 30, were discovered dead Nov. 9, 2020, along U.S. 395 by a Caltrans snowplow driver 10 miles north of Bridgeport.

Authorities arrested three from Missoula, Mont., on suspicion of murder in the deaths of the Larsens: Cory Spurlock, Orit Oged, and Bradley Kohorst. News accounts reported that Oged is a native of Israel.

The Mono County District Attorney’s Office had no one available to comment on the status of the case.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Sam Hatley at 775-283-7852, Sgt Craig Lowe at 775-283-7815, the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office at 775-463-660, the Pershing County Sheriff’s Office 775-273-2641 or Secret Witness at 775-322-4900 or go to http://www.secretwitness.com.

