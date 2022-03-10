Two injured in four-vehicle crash on I-80

PATRICK, Nev. (KOLO) - Nevada State Police are investigating a wrong-way crash that caused a major traffic backup on I-80 east of Sparks Thursday morning and injured two people.

It was reported around 6 a.m. March 10, 2022 in Patrick.

Four vehicles were involved in the crash. One person sustained critical injuries, according to troopers. Another person was taken to a hospital with unknown injuries.

The crash snarled traffic for more than three hours while the scene was cleared.

