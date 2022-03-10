Advertisement

Two injured in four-vehicle crash on I-80

A multi-vehicle crash caused a major traffic backup Thursday morning on I-80 east of Sparks.
A multi-vehicle crash caused a major traffic backup Thursday morning on I-80 east of Sparks.(KOLO)
By Audrey Owsley
Published: Mar. 10, 2022 at 12:13 PM PST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PATRICK, Nev. (KOLO) - Nevada State Police are investigating a wrong-way crash that caused a major traffic backup on I-80 east of Sparks Thursday morning and injured two people.

It was reported around 6 a.m. March 10, 2022 in Patrick.

Four vehicles were involved in the crash. One person sustained critical injuries, according to troopers. Another person was taken to a hospital with unknown injuries.

The crash snarled traffic for more than three hours while the scene was cleared.

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Aveena Adriana Saenz
Wrong-way crash on Wells Ave seriously injures two
Carson City School District's kindergarten registration begins today.
New kindergarten age requirements for Nevada
Reno Police investigate a crash at Rio Wrangler Parkway and Western Skies Drive on Mar. 9, 2022.
Driver suffers life-threatening injuries in south Reno crash
Jered Stefansky
Body in shallow Pershing County grave is missing Calif. man
The Washoe County Regional Medical Examiner’s Office and the FBI have positively identified a...
Body of man found in Truckee River identified nearly 23 years later

Latest News

The Nevada Veterans Memorial Plaza receives matching grant on all donations up to $250,000...
Nevada Veterans Memorial Plaza gets $250K matching grant
The scene of a crash on Kietzke Lane where a car hit a pedestrian.
Pedestrian hit and injured on Kietzke Lane
Pain at the Pump Reno
Gas prices continue to reach record highs
NDOW stocking trout at Sparks Marina
NDOW stocks local ponds for anglers
NDOW stocks fish
State Puts Fish in Local Waters for Anglers