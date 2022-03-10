Advertisement

Vegas lawyer shot by FBI allegedly headed $300M Ponzi scheme

Flashing lights graphic
Flashing lights graphic(KOLO)
By Ken RItter/Associated Press
Published: Mar. 9, 2022 at 7:59 PM PST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS (AP) - Federal authorities allege that a Las Vegas attorney who was shot and wounded before his arrest by FBI agents last week headed a $300 million Ponzi scheme that bilked investors from Nevada, Utah and California.

Matthew Beasley pleaded not guilty Tuesday in U.S. District Court in Las Vegas to a charge of assault on a federal officer following a standoff Thursday at his home.

His defense attorney said Wednesday that Beasley remains in federal custody with shoulder and chest wounds, and that agents went to his house while investigating allegations that Beasley enlisted investors in a company offering short-term loans to clients.

He says Beasley will fight additional charges if they’re filed. Beasley is due again in court March 22.

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Most Read

Aveena Adriana Saenz
Wrong-way crash on Wells Ave seriously injures two
Carson City School District's kindergarten registration begins today.
New kindergarten age requirements for Nevada
These are pictures released by the Reno Police Department of a family that appears to be missing.
Reno Police: Missing family found safe
Equifax adds buy now, pay later purchases to credit report
Your Afterpay purchases will be added to your Equifax credit report
Crews work to remove a massive boulder from U.S. 50 at Echo Summit.
Boulder blasting successful; US 50 reopens

Latest News

NDOT Launches Latino Cultural Preservation Project
NDOT launches project to preserve the history of Nevada Latinos
'Bull in a China Shop' is coming to the Reno Little Theater March 11 to the 27.
Reno Little Theater’s mainstage reopens
Las Vegas Convention Center
Vegas convention center renovation to standardize facades
3-9-22
Nevada nips New Mexico 79-72 to start MW Tourney; Wolf Pack gets top seed Boise St. next